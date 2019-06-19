500 affordable homes in S’gor for Felda settlers

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor state government will build 500 units of affordable apartments for the specific purpose of purchase by Felda settlers.

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the first-of-its-kind initiative was part of the state government’s policy to assist settlers in owning homes at a cost of RM250,000 per unit to be located in Encorp Cahaya Alam in Section U12 here.

The ‘Idaman Cahaya’ apartments will be developed through a joint venture between Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) and Encorp Berhad (Must Ehsan Development Sdn Bhd) - Felda has a 70% stake in Encorp.

Amirudin said this yesterday during a press conference after the signing of an agreement pertaining to the development, between the PCSB-MGB Consortium (comprising PNSB Construction Sdn Bhd and MGB Berhad) and Must Ehsan Development Sdn Bhd at the Dewan Jubli Perak here.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Amirudin, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin. - Bernama