500 doses of vaccine targetted to be administered in remote Long Pasia

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine is targeted to be given to residents in remote Long Pasia, Sipitang through the Army Combat Medic Vaccination Programme’s (ACMVP) Jiwa Murrni outreach initiative in line with the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

The headquarters of the 5 Infantry Division at the Lok Kawi Camp here in a statement today said the vaccination exercise, a collaboration between the Malaysian Armed Forces, the Ministry of Health and the Sabah Government, will be done over two days starting tomorrow.

The statement said the flag-off of the programme’s convoy was officiated by 5 Infantry Division commander, Maj Gen Datuk Mohd Halim Khalid this morning at the compound the Lok Kawi Camp involving five four-wheel drive vehicles.

“The convoy will use the road route through Jalan Lok Kawi-Papar- Beaufort- Sipitang- Long Pasia. It is led by Staff Officer 1 - Ordnance Lt Col Manan Husin and brings along the 5 Infantry Division’s Combat Medic Vaccination Team (CMVT), “ the statement said.

Long Pasia is located about 300 kilometres southwest of Kota Kinabalu at an elevation of 1,000 metres above sea level in the Maligan highlands. The settlement has a population of about 1,000 people

According to the statement, the vaccine supply was received from the Sabah government and would be brought to the Long Pasia using a EC725 helicopter belonging to the Royal Malaysian Air Force.

This Jiwa Murni outreach programme aims to help Sabah achieve its herd immunity target by ensuring no one is left behind under the PICK. – AFP