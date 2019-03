PETALING JAYA: About 500 Malaysian Muslims residing in Christchurch often perform their prayers at the two mosques that were attacked by a lone gunman on Friday.

According to Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, there are 1,000 Malaysians registered with the Royal High Commission there, of whom around 300 are students pursuing secondary and tertiary education.

Half of these Malaysians are Muslims who frequent the two main Islamic places of worship in the city – the Al Noor and the Linwood mosques.

They also gather there for community events. The other main Islamic venue in Christchurch is the Rasol O’ Allah Islamic Centre, which functions more as a cultural heritage site.

The Muslim community represents about 1% of the country’s 4.7 million population. There has been a steady inflow of economic migrants and refugees in the past decade.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) warned against sharing the video of the massacre.

Those caught sharing the video may be liable to a fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or both, it said.

MCMC chief compliance officer, Zulkarnain Mohd Yasin, said the video could cause unnecessary distress for the victims’ families and friends.

“The content while true, is offensive and menacing in nature and is a clear offence under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,“ he said.

“The section prohibits dissemination of indecent, obscene, false, menacing or offensive content with intent to annoy, abuse or harass another person.

“MCMC may take action on those who upload or share the video either publicly or privately, based on reports.”