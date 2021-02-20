500 Rumah Malaysia units to be built in Lanchang, Pahang-Zuraida

KUANTAN, Feb 20: The Housing and Local Government Ministry plans to build 500 units of Rumah Malaysia in Lanchang - about 140 kilometres from here this year, said its Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said it was among the 11 Rumah Malaysia projects, planned to be built nationwide.

“There is also a request from the state government for the ministry to consider implementing another (Rumah Malaysia) project (in Pahang).

“I will discuss this matter with the Menteri Besar (Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail) later,” she told reporters after visiting Perumahan Rakyat Makmur Gambang Jaya 2, here today.

Yesterday, Zuraida was reported as saying that the People’s Housing Project (PPR) will be known as Rumah Malaysia, as part of policy reform carried out by the ministry.

She said the built-up area of Rumah Malaysia would be no less than 900 sq feet compared to around 700 sq feet currently.

Zuraida also said that this year, a total of 11 ‘Rumah Malaysia’ projects comprising 4,120 units would be built nationwide, of which three are located in Johor, namely Kluang, Sembrong and Pengerang.

Meanwhile, she said the ministry would launch the 1Rumah 1Alat Pemadam Api (1RAPI) campaign next month, in a bid to educate the public about fire safety.- Bernama