KUALA LUMPUR: The concept of traditional education has changed radically within the last few months, with students and teachers having to adapt quickly to a new normal, with technology at its core.

In an effort to transform educational platforms, RAMSSOL Group, an innovative human resource group, has partnered with Megatech Education Sdn Bhd, to equip 500 of its students with Lark, an all-in-one collaborative platform, which meets the e-learning guidelines underlined by Jabatan Pembangunan Kemahiran (JPK).

Recommended by Unesco as a distance learning solution, Lark offers a combination of rich communication modules such as video conferencing, document creation and collaboration, and a shared workspace, allowing for seamless and secure learning.

“E-learning is rapidly becoming the dominant means to digitise business operations and pass on knowledge,” said Group CEO and Co-Founder of RAMSSOL Group Cllement Tan, who is a firm believer of technology’s important role in enhancing education and business.

“In fact, we are already at the forefront, as underlined in the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2015-2025. We are pleased to be part of this revolution, and look forward to a long, fruitful relationship with Megatech Education Sdn Bhd (Megatech).

“As a five-star TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) institution, Megatech is at the forefront of producing knowledgeable, highly skilled, and competitive human capital. Through Lark, we are confident that we will be able to support Megatech in their efforts to continue developing students that are technologically savvy and industry ready, more so with JPK’s recognition for the platform.”

An easy-to-use, robust platform, Lark allows current and new students access a multitude of features without a complicated onboarding process. This gives students the advantage of staying on track with their schoolwork wherever they are, redefining the concept of physical classrooms.

“Technology has certainly changed the way education is delivered. Being physically present in a classroom is not the only learning option anymore, given the rise of the Internet and new technologies. We are pleased to embark on a partnership with RAMSSOL Group to explore their expertise in delivering quality solutions that can help propel TVET institutions in Malaysia,” Federation of JPK Accredited Centers Malaysia (FeMAC) president Ts.P.Sailanathan said.

FeMAC is an association comprising accredited training providers in all areas of development. Currently, there are more than 300 JPK Accredited centres from all over the country registered with FeMAC.

“In addition to conducting remote classes efficiently, Lark has given us the bandwidth to digitise our processes, achieve higher student retention and recruit new intakes. By adapting this hybrid learning model, we have successfully maintained quality, scalability, and above all, the competence to lead to educational success,” Megatech Education Sdn Bhd COO Prasanna added.