500 women entrepreneurs join Bersatu

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Srikandi chief Datuk Seri Rina Harun today received 500 applications from members of the Sabah Women Small and Medium Industry Entrepreneurs Association (IKSnita) to join the party.

The application forms were handed over by IKSnita president Datuk Dg Khatijah Datu Bachtiyal after a meet-and-greet session with the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development here today.

“Today we received more application forms to join Bersatu, and this shows that we are growing stronger and the party has a place in the hearts of the Sabah people,” she said.

When asked to comment on the party’s decision to field only one woman candidate in the 16th Sabah state election, Rina said: “Although there are many eligible women candidates, what we want is a quality candidate who can win.”

Bersatu’s sole woman candidate, Norlizah Gurahman, is involved in a five-cornered contest in the Tanjung Kapor constituency. -Bernama