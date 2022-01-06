5,000 food baskets channeled to flood victims in Beluran

BELURAN: Five thousand food baskets have been distributed to flood victims in Beluran since Saturday (Jan 1) to ease their burden said Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee.

Ronald who is also Beluran MP said more baskets would be channeled to affected flood victims in the Parliamentary constituency.

“Some of them (flood victims) did not evacuate to relief centres (PPS) but were forced to move to higher grounds or family houses as such not all areas have evacuation centres.

“Some villages in Beluran were surrounded by water and were cut-off,” he told reporters after handing over food baskets of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) in Kampung Simpangan Paitan near here today.

Ronald however expressed his regrets that a fisherman and a plantation worker died in the floods in Paitan recently. - Bernama