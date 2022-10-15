5,000 Kelantan police personnel assigned for GE15

KOTA BHARU: A total of 5,000 Kelantan police personnel will be assigned for the 15th general election (GE15) to ensure it is orderly for the safety of voters in the state.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said that although the Kelantan State Assembly (DUN) was not dissolved, the assignment of members and officers was the same as in the previous GE.

“We are ready to assign members and officers according to the guidelines set by Bukit Aman.

“Come what may, we will use whatever resources we have to face GE15, besides (we) will seek the assistance of the Malaysia Volunteers Corps Department (RELA) to control traffic and the movement of voters,“ he said.

He said this after the Prihatin Assistance Programme on health equipment for PDRM personnel and pensioners which was officiated by PBLT Sdn Bhd chairman Tan Sri Dr Mazlan Lazim at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK), here today.

Muhamad Zaki said he was confident that the number of police personnel assigned would be sufficient.

“Voters or political parties are advised to comply with the rules set by the Election Commission (EC). Strict action will be taken in the event of any riot or violation of the law.” he said. - Bernama