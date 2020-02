KUALA LUMPUR: Close to 5,000 more baby boys were born in the last quarter of last year compared to girls, says Department of Statistics chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

He said the number of boys born was 64,349 while the number of female babies was 59,891.

He said a total of 124,240 live births were recorded in the same period, a drop of 2.3% when compared with the same period in 2018 (126,161).

He added that the male population saw an increase from 16.77 million in 2018 to 16.88 million last year while the female population increased from 15.72 million to 15.81 million.

He said the sex ratio remain at 107 males to 100 females.

“The aging population those above the age of 65 increased from 2.14 million to 2.23 million during the same period.

“This trend is in line with other developed countries that are heading towards an aging population,“ Mohd Uzir said.

He said the number of deaths recorded in the same period was 43,623, an increase of 0.8% compared to 2018 (43,264).

Mohd Uzir said the country’s population had increased by 0.6% to 32.68 million compared to 32.48 million in 2018.

Out of this total, 29.54 million were citizens (90.4%) and 3.15 million non citizens (9.6%).

Those in the 0-14 age group saw a decrease from 7.65 million to 7.55 million while those in the working age category (15-64) increased from 22.69 million to 22.90 million.