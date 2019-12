KANGAR: About 5,000 members of the Non-Pensionable Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Association (PVATTBM) will finally receive National Hope Aid (BHN) after waiting for almost seven months over technical hitches.

They were among 66,000 PVATTBM members nationwide who were eligible to receive the aid but was delayed due to technical issues especially those having problems with the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

Other members who did not have any problems had received their aid, disbursed in stages from May 27 which is a cash payment of RM500.

PVATTBM president, Ismail Abidin said the distribution of the aid was a relief to those involved as they could only see their friends obtaining the assistance from the government.

“The BHN will be issued in stages from Dec 17 and those eligible would be receiving it before the end of this month.

“The recipients would also be getting RM250 bonus from PVATTBM to all members of the association,” he told Bernama here today.

He said the bonus payment involved about 250,000 PVATTBM members throughout the country as pledged by the government when tabling the country’s budget last year.

“I hope the bonus and BHN payments will help to lighten the burden of non-pensionable armed

forces veterans to prepare their children to start school soon,” he said. — Bernama