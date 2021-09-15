50,000 more vaccines needed for Orang Asli

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad requested the Health Ministry to provide around 50,000 more CanSino vaccine supplies to give jabs to the remaining 43% of the Orang Asli community nationwide.

“To date, a total of 82,55 out of 144,180 Orang Asli have been vaccinated,“ he said in response to a question by Ramli Mohd Nor (BN-Cameron Highlands) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Abdul Rahman pointed out that almost all of the Orang Asli are now anticipating to get vaccinated and the ministry is more than willing to work with other agencies to increase the daily rate of vaccination in the community.

Additionally, he said, the ministry is also optimising the usage of facilities provided including helicopters and boats to go to the hard-to-reach areas.

Earlier, in August, Centre for Orang Asli Concerns (COAC) coordinator Colin Nicholas reported a surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths among the community, from 287 cases on July 20 to 3,293 on Aug 30.