KOTA KINABALU: MInister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili (pix) today announced that a further 500,000 face masks will be distributed throughout all districts in Sabah to combat Covid-19 transmission.

The Kota Marudu MP said the distribution would be coordinated by the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) under the Prime Minister’s Department and channeled through MPs and assemblymen (ADUN).

“MPs and Adun will distribute to frontliners, low-income households and students,” he said in a statement here.

He said, last month, 2.52 million face masks from the Federal Government were made available to the Sabah government to be distributed in the districts in the state.

He advised recipients to make full use of the masks as this was important to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“With a sense of responsibility and the support of all, we can overcome this pandemic,” he said. — Bernama