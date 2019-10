KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 507 summonses were issued during the three-hour integrated operation mounted by Kuala Lumpur Police, here Sunday night.

Of the total, 275 summonses were issued for driving without a valid licence.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said 730 vehicles were inspected at four locations in the city, namely Jalan Laut Laut, Jalan Semarang, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman and Jalan Bangsar.

“Of the total, 27 motorcycles and five cars were impounded for various offences, mostly for illegal modification and using registration number plate that did not meet the specifications.

“Also issued during the operation, which was participated by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and the Department of Environment (DOE), were notices to attend inspection for vehicles found with noisy exhaust, no side mirrors and other offences,” he told a media conference after the operation which began at 11.30pm. - Bernama