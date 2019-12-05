51 Chinese nationals charged with illegal gambling, online cheating

MELAKA: A total of 22 Chinese nationals were sentenced to a month’s jail and fined RM20,000 each, in default two months’ jail, by the magistrate’s court here today for turning and managing a residential place into a common gaming house.

Magistrate Muhammad Nazrin Ali Rahim handed down the sentence after all of them pleaded guilty to the charge, which was read out to them in Mandarin.

They were charged with committing the offence at Taman Kota Bendahari, Klebang Besar here between 4pm and 4.10pm last Nov 19.

Muhammad Nazrin ordered them to serve the jail sentence from the date of their arrest, which was last Nov 19 .

They were among 51 Chinese nationals, including 10 women, who were brought to separate courts here today for illegal gambling activities.

Twenty-nine others were brought to separate Sessions Court for criminal conspiracy where they were alleged to be engaged in cheating by offering loans through online, which actually did not exist, by targeting on Chinese nationals.

Sixteen of them pleaded not guilty to the charge before judge Norma Ismail, while the remaining 13 made their not guilty plea before judge Elesabet Paya Wan.

All of them were charged with committing the offence at Taman Kota Bendahari, Klebang Besar here last Nov 19 and 20.

They were charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 120B(1) for criminal conspiracy, and faced an imprisonment for up to 10 years and fine, if found guilty.

All of them were not allowed bail and both courts set Jan 8 for mention. — Bernama