JOHOR BARU: A total of 51 individuals were slapped with a RM1,000 compound each, for not maintaining physical distance while in an entertainment outlet here, early yesterday.

Johor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) chief ACP Mohd Afzanizam Yahaya said in the operation carried out at 2.30am, a 26-year-old man was detained and those compounded were between 18 and 55 years old.

He said the man believed to be the manager of the premises was detained for operating beyond the permissable time during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Urine tests found 12 local men, five local women and two Vietnamese women positive for methamphetamine and ketamine.

He said all 19 would be remanded from tomorrow for investigations under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2020 and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“The two Vietnamese will be investigated under Section 15 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for overstaying,“ he said in a statement last night. — Bernama