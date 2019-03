SHAH ALAM: A total of 51 factories are still operating illegally despite a crackdown by the Selangor government. They are among the 99 illegal factories identified in the state.

The State Local Government, Public Transport and New Village Development Committee chairman Ng Sze Han (pix) told the State Assembly today that 48 illegal factories had ceased operation.

“The state government needs the cooperation of agencies to stop the 51 illegal factories from operating,” he said.

“The most effective way to stop this illegal operation is by cutting water and electricity supply. The help of National Water Services Commission (SPAN) and the Energy Commission is needed to eradicate illegal plants.”

Ng (DAP-Kinrara) was replying to Leong Tuck Chee (DAP-Pandamaran) on the status of illegal factories in the state.

He said between July 2018 and February this year, the Department of Environment (DoE) has handled 127 cases involving illegal factories, including 50 that were brought to court.