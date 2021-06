JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 51 locals were detained for their alleged connection with a UEFA Euro 2020 online gambling and football betting syndicate involving RM19.44 million, through 40 raids conducted in the state from June 10 to 26.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the suspects, including two women, aged 18 to 54, were arrested in Op Soga following Johor Criminal Investigation Department Police Contingent headquarters’ intelligence and complaints from the public.

He said all detained are the online betting syndicate’s agents or bookies who were operating 20 gambling international betting websites.

“The raids were carried out at residential areas because before the Covid-19 pandemic, the syndicate members were believed to have their own betting centres.

“Police believe some syndicate members are still out there because the championship ends on July 12 and the betting value is higher. The operation (Op Soga) will be carried out continuously,” he told a press conference here today.

Ayob Khan said among the items seized in the raids were RM35,112 in cash, 71 various brands of mobile phones, 67 SIM cards, 15 pieces of betting sheets, two UEFA Euro game schedule and four laptops.

He said all the individuals have been remanded between two and four days beginning June 10 under Sections 6(3), SE 6(1) and 4 (1) (d) of the Betting Act 1953.

He urged the public to continue to channel information on the football betting activities by contacting the Johor police operation room at 07-2212999 or 07-2254677. -Bernama