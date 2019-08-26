51-year-old local man found dead in car: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: A 51-year-old man was found dead in the driver’s seat of a car in Taman Sri Bintang, Segambut, yesterday.

Sentul district police chief ACP S. Shanmugamoorthy Chinniah said the authorities had received an emergency call at 11.38am.

“Police then rushed to the scene and upon arrival, found a man clad in a T-shirt and a pair of denim shorts in an unconscious state in a Perodua Kancil.

“According to the caller, he was driving in the area when he noticed that the engine of the man’s car was still running. He tried to approach by knocking on the window but the man did not respond.

“The informant then contacted 999 over the incident. The man was later confirmed dead. Firefighters also carried out a search but found no suspicious elements,” he added.

Shanmugamoorthy said preliminary investigations at the scene found no criminal elements. The man’s body was taken to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for a post-mortem. — Bernama