5,103 Polytechnic graduates selected to enter public universities for 2021/2022 session

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) received 7,652 applications from Polytechnic graduates who were eligible to further their studies at public universities and of the number, 5,103 (67%) were offered places for the 2021/2022 session.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad (pix) said selection of polytechnic students to enter a public university to pursue a bachelor’s degree will depend entirely on merit marks, availability of places and the candidate’s qualifications.

In addition, she said the candidates performance during the university’s interview process would be considered, for certain competency-based study programmes.

“The number is a five per cent increase from the 4,445 (62%) of 7,175 candidates who applied in the 2020/2021 academic session,“ she said during the Ministers’ Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat sitting here today.

She was responding to a question from Sivakumar Varatharaju Naidu (PH-Batu Gajah)who asked on higher education opportunities available at public universities for diploma holders from local polytechnics as it was found that many who obtained excellent results failed to secure a place at these ivory towers, this year.

Noraini said from the ministry’s analysis, it was possible that candidates were not offered places due to several factors, among them, fierce competition between diploma, foundation, matriculation and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia students or the candidates failed in the interview session.

Candidates’ chances of getting a place in public universities would be limited when the programmes selected are very competitive and in high demand, she said.

She said generally, polytechnic students were prepared to meet industry’s needs but the ministry was encouraging them to pursue higher studies, and among its initiatives was to collaborate in the Malaysian Technical University Network (MTUN) articulation plans for bachelor degree programmes.

Meanwhile, Noraini said in promoting polytechnic education, collaboration between MOHE and the industries had been strengthened through the National Technical Education and Vocational Training (TVET) Council.

“To ensure that the polytechnic education co-curriculum is up to date with the latest technological developments, the Industry Advisory Council was established to provide input and share the latest information on industry’s needs,“ she said.- Bernama