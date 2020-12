KUALA LUMPUR: A total 5,142 of the total 70,689 complaints received by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) since the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18 were related to rising prices of goods.

Subsequently, its Minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix) said KPDNHEP inspected 214,760 retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers following the complaints of rising prices of goods.

‘’As a result of monitorings and inspections, 4,743 notices under Section 21, Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act (AKHAP) 2011 were issued to traders who increased the price of goods, ‘’he said.

He said this at a press conference when announcing the 2020 Christmas Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) through KPDNHEP Facebook page, today.

On the increase in the prices of onions, Nanta said 302 goods information confirmation notices had been issued to traders who were found to have increased the price of the goods at all levels of retailers, wholesalers and importers.

“This is to enable KPDNHEP to detect the cause of the increase and to investigate if there is profiteering activities among any of these traders,“ he said, adding that KPDNHEP viewed seriously the uncontrollable price increases, including the issue of onion prices.

Nanta said KPDNHEP had also monitored the supply of onions involving 2,711 selected retailers and 1,039 selected wholesalers.

“The results of daily monitoring nationwide yesterday at the retail and wholesale levels found that the supply of onions in the market stands at 98 per cent,“ he said.

He said KPDNHEP also carried out engagement sessions with various agencies including the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry to obtain more information on imported goods and detect whether there was a reduction in imported goods. -Bernama