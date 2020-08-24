515 individuals detained for defying RMCO yesterday: Ismail Sabri

PETALING JAYA: A total of 515 individuals were penalised for violating the recovery movement control order (RMCO) on Sunday. Of this number, 440 were issued compounds, 69 remanded and six released on bail.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the highest number of offenders were caught engaging in activities involving large crowds which made physical distancing difficult (252 individuals) and patronising pubs and nightclubs (205).

“Other offences committed included failure to provide equipment or facilities for check-in purposes (18), not wearing face masks (17), failure to obey quarantine orders (two), premises operating after hours (10), unlicensed premises (two), gambling activities (seven) and failure to pay compound (two),” he said in a statement today.

Ismail Sabri said the arrests were part of the 58,185 inspections carried by the police’s Compliance Operations Task Force on Sunday.

“The police have also conducted 53 roadblocks nationwide to curb the entry of illegal immigrants, checking 29,777 vehicles.

“Furthermore, checks on 434 individuals going through mandatory home quarantine found that all but one were compliant. The police have taken action on the singular offender,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the Construction Industry Development Board also found that all six sites checked on Sunday were compliant with standard operating procedures.

He also announced that between July 24 and yesterday, a total of 15,980 individuals had returned to Malaysia through the international gates were placed at 67 hotels and five Public Training Institutes (ILAs) in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Johor, Sarawak, Kelantan, Perak, Kedah, Perlis, Terengganu and Labuan.

“Of the total, 7,466 are undergoing mandatory quarantine while 55 individuals have been sent to hospitals for treatment. A total of 8,459 have been discharged and allowed to go home,” he added.