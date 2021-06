PETALING JAYA: Malaysia recorded 5,150 new cases of Covid-19 over 24 hours from noon Tuesday, said Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The number was lower by 269 cases as compared to the 5,419 cases reported from noon Monday to noon Tuesday.

Dr Noor Hisham in a Twitter post stated that Selangor remained the state with the highest number of daily cases involving 1,914 people, followed by Negeri Sembilan (607), Sarawak (570), Kuala Lumpur (480) and Johor (392).

Kelantan recorded 230 cases, Kedah (228), Sabah (184), Melaka (152), Labuan (101), Penang (99), Perak (66), Pahang (57), Terengganu (56), Perlis (eight) and Putrajaya (six).

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement that there were 7,240 recoveries in the past 24 hours, with active cases now at 67,949, while 924 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 453 requiring ventilator assistance.

A total of 73 fatalities were recorded today, including a 20-year-old Malaysian man with a history of obesity.

He also said that 19 new clusters were detected today, taking the total number of active clusters to 788.

Of the new clusters, 10 were workplace clusters, five involved the community and four the high-risk groups. — Bernama