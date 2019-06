JOHOR BARU: A total of 52 dengue cases were recorded at Taman Sri Lambak near Kluang, from May 11, with one death reported on Sunday (June 9).

Johor Health director Dr Selahuddeen Abd Aziz said the majority of cases recorded had occurred along Jalan Yakin in the housing estate where the first notification was received on May 9.

“Three of the cases were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Enche’ Besar Hajjah Kalsom Hospital (HEBHK), Kluang with one death reported on June 9.

“Based on the inspections carried out by the Health Department, the main cause of the outbreak was due to high number of Aedes breeding grounds found in the area,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Selahuddeen said vacant houses as well as lack of cooperation from the public when fogging activities were carried out by health personnel were among major contributing factors of the epidemic.

He said the Health Department had implemented various efforts to combat the spread of dengue fever, including conducting inspections and eradication of potential breeding areas continuously, as well as larviciding and spraying.

“A gotong-royong activity with the community and related agencies such as Taman Sri Lambak’s Kelab Rukun Tetangga (KRT), the Lions Club, SWCorp and Simpang Renggam District Council have also been implemented on May 18.

He also urged the public, especially residents of Taman Sri Lambak to be sensitive towards the safety and hygiene in the area, as well as to immediately eliminate mosquito breeding grounds.

“If there is a Aedes breeding site found in a residential premises, a compound of RM500 will be issued, if they fail to pay the fine, then the maximum fine of RM10,000 can be imposed by the court.

He also called on the local community to cooperate with the Health Department during fogging activities as well as using sprays to kill adult mosquitoes in the house. — Bernama