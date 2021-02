KUALA LUMPUR: Police have nabbed 68 individuals suspected of being involved in online gambling activities at 12 condominiums around the Dang Wangi area here during the Movement Control Order (MCO) from Jan 13 until yesterday (Feb 7).

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said all the suspects, aged 18 to 45, comprised 16 locals and 52 foreign nationals.

“They used the modus operandi of renting a luxury condominium, with a monthly rental of between RM2,000 and RM6,000, from where they will operate a gambling centre.

“The gambling activity was detected running daily from 9am to 11pm,” he said in a statement today.

He said that in the raid, police also seized 39 computers, 238 mobile phones and RM81,539 in cash.

A total of 12 investigation papers have been opened involving five cases that have been charged in court while seven others are still under investigation, he said.

“All suspects are being investigated under Section 4 (1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Section 15(1)(c) of the same act,” he added. -Bernama