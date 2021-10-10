52 individuals detained for allegedly attending illegal organisation meeting

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu police have detained 52 individuals, including six women, for allegedly attending a meeting of an illegal organisation.

Terengganu CID chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Marzhuki Mohd Mokhtar said all the suspects, aged between 16 and 52, were arrested in a raid at a hotel in the city at about 9pm yesterday.

He said based on the preliminary investigation, all the individuals admitted to attending the meeting of the organisation which was not registered with the Registrar of Societies (RoS). The organisation’s modus operandi was to act as repossessors carrying out towing activities for those in arrears of bank repayments.

“Preliminary urine tests on all the individuals found that six of them tested positive for drugs (methamphetamine) while three of them arrested were the heads of the organisation with the title “ayahanda”.

“The three individuals were also found to have previous criminal records such as for violence and narcotics,“ he said in a statement, today.

Mohd Marzhuki said the case would be investigated under Section 43 of the Societies Act 1966 which carries a jail term of up to three years or a maximum fine of RM5,000 or both, if convicted. — Bernama