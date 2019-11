LAHAD DATU: Police conducted 52 raids on illegal gambling activities including cockfighting and public lotteries in Lahad Datu district from January to Nov 10, this year.

District police chief, ACP Nasri Mansor said 93 people were arrested during the raids and seized were RM7,658 in cash, 67 handphones, 36 units of electronic equipment and 107 units of gambling game machines, besides 25 fighting roosters.

“All goods were disposed of in accordance with the law,” he said at a press conference, here, today.

Nasri said police would continue to carry out enforcement to eradicate illegal gambling syndicates and would nab gambling organisers under the Prevention of Crime Act (Poca) 1959.

“So far, five investigation papers have been opened and action has been taken against one individual under Section 15 of the same Act,” he added.

On another development, Nasri said police would open an investigation paper to find out the cause of the acetylene gas leak at a scrap metal factory in Jalan Dam 8 which caused eight individuals, including two children and three women, to be rushed to hospital on Monday.

“I have told my officers to conduct a thorough investigation under Section 284 of the Penal Code for negligence involving handling of a poisonous substance,” he said.

According to Nasri, two male victims, aged 35 and 37, are still being treated while six others had been discharged. — Bernama