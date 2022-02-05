52.3 pct of adult population given booster jab as of Feb 4

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 12,248,506 adults or 52.3 per cent of the group in the country have received the COVID-19 booster dose as of yesterday.

Overall, according to the COVIDNOW portal, a total 22,928,468 individuals or 97.9 per cent of the adult population have completed their COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 99.1 per cent or 23,207,237 have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, a total of 2,790,792 or 88.7 per cent have completed the vaccination, while 2,868,578 individuals or 91.2 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 90,406 vaccine doses were dispensed, with 2,661 as the first dose, 1,716 as the second dose and 86,029 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 63,838,774.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s Github portal, 11 COVID-19 deaths were reported yesterday, three in Johor, two cases each in Penang and Sabah, and one each in Kedah, Perak, Selangor and Terengganu. - Bernama