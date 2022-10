MALACCA: Fifty-three people from 14 families have been evacuated in Alor Gajah due to floods in four villages following heavy rain last night.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said the evacuees were moved out to a relief centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan Durian Tunggal which was opened at 11 pm.

“They are from Kampung Gadek, Kampung Punggur, Kampung Bukit Tambun and Kampung Bukit Balai,“ it said in a statement today. - Bernama