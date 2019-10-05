53 individuals detained over drug abuse

KOTA KINABALU: Some 53 individuals have been arrested in connection with drug abuse during the ‘Ops Sarang’ operation conducted from Sept 30 until yesterday around Kota Kinabalu.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the raids were conducted in Kampung Sembulan and Kampung Air to combat drug addiction and trafficking syndicates seen to be rampant.

Habibi said all those detained were aged between 11 and 57 years, including 13 foreigners.

He said, police seized 8.74 grammes of syabu worth RM437 in the raids and the case is being investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Police welcome cooperation from the public regarding information which can be sent online to IPD Kota Kinabalu, at 088-529220 or to Kota Kinabalu police Facebook,” he said. - Bernama