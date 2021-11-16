53 new Covid-19 deaths reported

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 53 Covid-19 new deaths yesterday, bringing the death toll to 29,729.

Of the total, 11 were classified as brought-in-dead (BID).

Sarawak reported the most deaths (12) followed by Terengganu (9), Sabah (8), Johor (5), Selangor (5), Kelantan (4), Kedah (3), Pahang (3), Negeri Sembilan (2), Perak (1) and Perlis (1).

No new deaths were reported in Malacca, Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of 11.59pm yesterday, there were 65,956 active cases, including 526 in intensive care units (ICU), 250 of whom require respiratory assistance.

There were also 4,551 recoveries.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,551,452.