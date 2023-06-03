53,040 flood evacuees at relief centres in 3 states

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of evacuees in the three flood-affected states slightly decreased to 53,040 this morning, compared to nearly 55,000 last night.

In JOHOR, the number of evacuees has gone down to 49,410 as of 8 am today, compared to 50,596 at 8 pm yesterday.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), in a statement, said they were from 14,125 families placed in 269 relief centres in all 10 districts affected by the floods.

It said that Batu Pahat remained the worst-hit district with 15,915 people from 4,616 families, followed by Segamat (13,319 people from 3,895 families); Kluang (5,270 people from 1,525 families); Muar (4,103 people from 1,214 families) and Kota Tinggi (3,249 people from 865 families).

“In Tangkak, it involves 3,229 people from 949 families; Mersing (1,167 people from 346 families); Johor Bahru (327 people from 114 families); Pontian (278 people from 68 families); and Kulai (64 people from15 families),” according to the statement.

Nine districts in the state is forecast to have sunny skies this morning, while rain is expected in Mersing.

In PAHANG, the Social Welfare Department InfoBencana application reported a slight increase in the number of evacuees, with 3,029 people housed in 21 centres compared to 3,014 last night.

Rompin has the highest number of victims at 2,774 while Temerloh and Maran have 226 and 29 evacuees housed at one centre each respectively.

The water level of Sungai Pahang in two locations, namelyLubuk Paku, Maran and Paloh Hinai, Pekan as well as Sungai Keratong in Rompin is still above the danger level. Rain has been forecast in Rompin, Maran and Temerloh today.

In MALACCA, the number of evacuees rose to 601 people from 148 families as at 8 am, compared to 595 people from 147 families at 8 pm last night.

The JPBN Secretariat, in a statement, said 591 people from 145 families were taking shelter at five centres in Jasin, while 10 people from three families were at one centre in Alor Gajah. - Bernama