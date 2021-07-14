532 JKNK medical staff deployed to help states experiencing spike in Covid-19 cases

TANAH MERAH: The Kelantan State Health Department (JKNK) has deployed 532 of its medical staff from various units to states that are experiencing an increase in Covid-19 cases, to aid in the battle against the virus.

JKNK director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said the staff were sent to Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan, Kedah, Johor, Sabah and Sarawak in stages since July 7.

He said the decision to deploy the healthcare workers was made after taking into account the current Covid-19 situation in Kelantan which has recorded a downward trend in the number of new cases over the last two weeks.

However, he said JKNK would continue to monitor the situation to ensure there is no increase in cases in the state.

“We will mobilise 40 more personnel to Selangor dan Sarawak tomorrow. Three ambulances would also be sent to Selangor,” he told reporters after attending a mobile vaccination programme at the Kampung Kusial Baru mosque, here today.

Also present were State Fire and Rescue Department director Jainal@ Zainal Madasin and Tanah Merah district officer Mohammad Yusoff Hassan.

Held for three days starting yesterday, the programme targets to vaccinate 600 recipients.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaini said advised those who plan to return to the state the coming Aidiladha festive season to postpone their trip to prevent the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama