533 arrested for violating SOPs

PETALING JAYA: A total 553 individuals were arrested yesterday for flouting standard operating procedures (SOPs), with the biggest offenders being those who failed to provide temperature screening equipment and/or failed to record personal details (165).

“Other offences included failure to wear face masks (153), failure to practise social distancing (87), operating beyond stipulated hours (37), entertainment activities (18) and others (93),” Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

Of those arrested, 532 individuals were issued compounds while 21 others were remanded.

Ops Benteng also saw another 46 illegal immigrants arrested, along with five vehicles confiscated.

As of yesterday, there were 57,396 people who returned to the country. Of that number, 9,221 are undergoing mandatory quarantine, 381 were taken to hospitals for treatment while 47,794 were allowed to return home after completing their quarantine.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the Armed Forces have initiated an operation to aid the Health Ministry to treat non Covid-19 patients at the Medan Hospital in Tawau, Sabah.

As of Wednesday, they have treated 163 patients, and the treatment administered were in relation to obstetrics & gynaecology, oncology and paediatrics.

He added the Conditional Movement Control Order in Kampung Che Mas in Baling, Kedah will end tomorrow as there were no new cases recorded.

The compliance task force meanwhile has made a total of 50, 943 inspections across various public spots in the country including markets, restaurants, hawkers, religious and recreational centres.

There were also 10,896 sanitisation operations comprising 137 zones.