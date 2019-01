SANDAKAN: Fifty-four families from three villages in Beluran were found trapped in their houses this afternoon by floods following the heavy rain yesterday.

Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM), Sandakan, chief officer Lieutenant Ahmad Roslan Mohd Kamel, said that of the total, 22 families were in Kampung Monsogit, 28 families in Kampung Dorom-Dorom and four families in Kampung Basinti Baru.

“The result of the APM survey conducted together with the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, police and the Sabah Welfare Services Department this evening, we will commence delivery of food supplies to victims trapped in their homes tomorrow morning,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here.

Ahmad Roslan said the victims were not evacuated to the temporary relief centre even though they were trapped in their homes because their houses were found to be safe to shelter but all roads were inaccessible due to flooding. — Bernama