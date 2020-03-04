54 people evacuated in Kampung Simunjan Jaya due to floods

KUCHING: Fifty-four people, involving 18 families, from Kampung Simunjan Jaya near here, were evacuated to a relief centre (PPS) at Dewan Mesra Simunjan, about 84km from here, last night when floods hit their village.

A statement issued by the secretariat for the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee stated that the relief centre was opened at 7pm yesterday.

The first group of evacuees comprised 24 people, from 10 families, followed by 30 people, from eight families, later, it said.

It said the evacuees are expected to return to their homes today as the flood water was receding. — Bernama