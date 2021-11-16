5,413 new Covid-19 cases reported

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has reported 5,413 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 2,556,865.

According to CovidNow portal, as of yesterday, the R-naught was 1.05. This figure has stayed stable for three days.

However, as long as the R-naught is above 1.00, the figure suggests that the spread of Covid-19 is accelerating.

States with a R-naught of above 1.00 are Selangor, Kelantan, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan and Pahang.