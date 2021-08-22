54.3 pct of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated - JKJAV

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 54.3 per cent of the country’s adult population, or 12,718,701 individuals, have completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, according to the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV).

JKJAV, through an infographic on Twitter, said 77.4 per cent or 18,121,392 individuals have received the first dose, taking the cumulative total of vaccine administered through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 30,840,093 doses.

On the daily vaccination, a total of 469,690 doses were administered yesterday, with 159,792 being the first dose and 309,898 the second dose.

PICK was launched on Feb 24 to provide vaccinations to curb the Covid-19 pandemic nationwide.

