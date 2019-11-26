54.4% drop in commercial crime losses in Malacca

MALACCA: Losses resulting from commercial crime in Malacca in the first 10 months of this year have dropped to RM22.59 million, compared to RM49.55 million recorded in the same period last year, according to its police chief Datuk Mat Kasim Karim.

He said the amount was a drop of 54.4% or RM26.95 million.

However, he said, the number of commercial crime cases recorded had increased by 202 cases or 36.27% to 759 cases this year, compared to only 557 reported last year.

“The reduction in the amount of losses is due to the fact that we gave a lot of exposure and knowledge to the community to stay alert and not be fooled by any deals offered by certain parties.

“Some of these cases involve fraud, criminal breach of trust, money lenders, cybercrime and counterfeit money,” he told reporters after the monthly assembly held at the Malacca police contingent headquarters (IPK), here today.

Overall, he said, crime index in the state recorded a 9.15% drop from January to October, this year, involving 2,135 cases, compared to 2,350 cases reported in the same period last year.

The number of road accidents involving various vehicles in Malacca showed an increase of 324 cases to 16,288 recorded in the first 10 months of this year, compared to 15,964 cases reported last year, he said, adding that 201 deaths were also recorded compared to 186 deaths last year.

“We urge the public to be careful while driving on the road especially during this school holiday season and if they want to take families on vacation, make sure the vehicle is in good condition, drive wisely, obey speed limits and road signage,” he said.

Earlier, he handed over three Toyota Hilux four-wheel drive vehicles to the district police headquarters, namely, Central Melaka, Jasin and Alor Gajah, for crime prevention purposes as well as monitoring and daily tasks. - Bernama