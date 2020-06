KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 547 arrests involving migrant smuggling syndicates were made by the police from January to June this year, said Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed.

He said all the arrests were made in three phases.

“Of the total, 52 arrests were made in the first phase from Jan 1 to March 17 with 32 investigative papers opened under the smuggling of migrants, while for the second phase from March 18 to June 3, 124 people were detained with 33 investigative papers opened under the same offence,“ he said at a special media conference in Bukit Aman, here, yesterday.

Huzir said for the third phase, during the launch of Op Covid-19 Benteng, a total of 371 people were detained in the space of four days from June 4 to 7.

“In phase three, four investigation papers under organised crimes were opened involving cases in Penang, Perak, Selangor and Johor and five investigative papers were opened involving smuggling of migrants,“ he said.

Huzir also clarified the arrests on June 8 involving 269 Rohingya refugees in Langkawi waters where 21 of them were syndicate members.

He said all three arrests were found to have involved migrant smuggling syndicate network comprising locals and foreign nationals.

“Among them, were various types of agents as well as law enforcement personnel who were involved in the network.

Huzir said PDRM would take firm action against all of those detained and they would be investigated under Section 130V (1) of the Penal Code for being a member and assisting an organised crime group.

“They can also be arrested under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) which prohibits bail.

He said PDRM would also look into the legitimacy of these syndicates under Section 4 (1) of the The Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFAPUAA) to ascertain the illegal proceeds and property owned by members of these syndicates.

“Through these arrests PDRM had indirectly smashed the syndicate’s connection so that there was no contact for any migrants to enter or leave the country,“ he said. — Bernama