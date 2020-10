PETALING JAYA: A total of 549 individuals were arrested on Wednesday for breaking recovery movement control order (RMCO) regulations.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that of those nabbed, 188 failed to put on face masks while out in a public place and 79 failed to observe social distancing.

Another nine were caught for patronising pubs and nightclubs and 85 others for various other offences.

Ismail Sabri said 154 business owners were also held for failing to provide the necessary equipment to record their patrons’ personal details, while 34 others continued to operate their businesses beyond the permitted hours.

Of those arrested, 547 were issued with compounds but the remaining two have been remanded for further investigations.

Ismail Sabri also announced that under Ops Benteng, 14 undocumented migrants were arrested for attempting to enter Malaysia unlawfully. The authorities also seized a boat and six vehicles.

More schools have been ordered to close to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In Kuching, which has been declared a red zone, 209 learning institutions will be closed from today until Nov 13, Bernama reports.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Education Ministry said they include primary and secondary schools, teacher education institutions, matriculation colleges and private schools registered with the ministry.

“Schools and learning institutions that have hostels are also closed. Parents or guardians are required to pick up the students at the hostel and bring them home.

“However, students who wish to remain at the hostel during the period will be under the care of the hostel warden, with their food and drinks to be provided by the school or learning institution concerned,” it said.

The ministry said students who need to sit for international examinations during the period must obtain a letter from their respective schools to enable them to be present for the examination.

In Taiping, SK Kampung Jambu will be closed for a week starting today.

Perak education director Dr Mohd Suhaimi Mohamed Ali said the school would reopen on Nov 9 after the public holiday in conjunction with the birthday of the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah on Nov 6, as well as the weekend which falls on Nov 7 and 8.