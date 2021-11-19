55 Covid-19 deaths reported

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 55 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

Of the total, nine were classified as brought-in-dead (BID). The death toll now stands at 29,892.

Most of the fatalities were recorded in Sarawak with 10 deaths, followed by Terengganu (8), Kedah (7), Kelantan (6), Selangor (6), Johor (5), Perak (4), Kuala Lumpur (2), Melaka (2), Negeri Sembilan (2), Sabah (1), Pahang (1) and Perlis (1).

There were no deaths reported in Penang, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 67,358 active cases including 541 in intensive care units (ICU), 263 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,569,533.