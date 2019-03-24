55 drug offenders rounded up in drug swoop in KK

KOTA KINABALU: City police rounded up 55 individuals for drug offences in a week-long operation covering Likas, Sembulan and Tanjung Aru that started on March 15.

City police chief ACP Habibi Majinji in a statement here today said the ages of the suspects were from 15 to 54 years and that seven of them were foreigners.

“Seven of them were in possession of drugs while the rest tested positive after urine screening,” he said.

He said police also seized cannabis weighing 272.45 grammes that was sent by courier service and 2.35 grammes of syabu, altogether worth RM11,200. — Bernama