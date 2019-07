BALIK PULAU: Fifty-five semester students of a Balik Pulau Polytechnic here had to be rushed to hospital for suspected food poisoning after consuming outside food at a voters’ briefing programme, yesterday evening.

Penang Agriculture, Agro-based Industry, Rural Development and Health Committee chairman Dr Afif Bahardin said as of 10pm, 55 students had been had been treated at the Balik Pulau Hospital after suffering from abdominal pain.

“All the 55 Polytechnic students were given outpatient treatment and were allowed to return home but were being monitored,” he said when contacted by Bernama last night.

He said parents need not worry too much about their condition because they were under the supervision of the hospital and polytechnic management.

Dr Afif said he had ordered an investigation into the cause of the food poisoning and subsequent action would be taken against the responsible party.

It was learned that all the students attended a voters’ briefing programme organised by the Election Commission at the polytechnic which started at 9am and ended at noon.

A total of 207 semester students attended the programme and were served rice, ayam masak merah, eggs and cabbage at 11am for lunch. By 4pm dozens of students started complaining of stomach ache and were rushed to hospital. - Bernama