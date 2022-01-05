5,500 ‘agro heroes’ affected by floods so far - Nik Muhammad Zawawi

KUALA LUMPUR: Almost 5,500 agrofood entrepreneurs (wira agro) or ‘agro heroes’ in all sub-sectors of the industry were affected by the floods that hit the country, said Agriculture and Food Industries Deputy Minister, Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh.

He said that up to Jan 3, the losses borne by the agro heroes were estimated to be almost RM67.72 million.

“Selangor alone has recorded RM11.88 million in losses involving 851 agro heroes.

“The Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry (MAFI) through the various departments and agencies will continue to evaluate in determining the actual losses incurred by this flood-affected group,” he said when met by reporters at an agro heroes programme in Hulu Langat, near here, today.

Also present were Malaysia Department of Agriculture director-general, Datuk Zahimi Hassan and Selangor Agriculture Department director, Azahar Ibrahim.

Nik Muhammad Zawawi also said that MAFI had allocated RM100 million for the Dana Bangkit Semula Keluarga Agro (Agro Family Revival Fund), RM80 million for the Agrofood Redevelopment Projects and RM12 million for the Padi Growing Disaster Fund to assist the affected agro heroes

“I hope all these aid can help the agro heroes rebuild their lives after the floods, besides ensuring food security for Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family),” he added. - Bernama