5,501 new Covid-19 cases reported

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has reported 5,501 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The latest number represented a decrease of 643 cases from the new infections recorded yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 2,614,480.

Meanwhile, the number of states and territories with an R-naught above 1.00 has decreased from 11 to 9, namely Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Labuan, Putrajaya, Kedah, Pahang, and Perak.

An R-naught of more than 1.00 suggests that the spread of Covid-19 was accelerating.