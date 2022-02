559 flood victims in Pitas still at two PPS

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 559 flood victims, involving 183 families, are still at two relief centres (PPS) in Pitas as at 8 am today.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said the two PPS are at Dewan Kampung Kusilad, which accommodates 49 victims from 13 families, and at Dewan Kampung Sinukab, with 510 victims from 170 families.

The flood victims are from Kampung Kusilad, Kampung Desa Seberang, Kampung Kanibongan, Kampung Boribi and Kampung Untang-Untang/Mulung Kulung. — Bernama