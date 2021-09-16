56 premises in Shah Alam agree to reduce chicken prices immediately

SHAH ALAM: A total of 56 premises selling poultry (traders, supermarkets and markets) around Shah Alam have agreed to reduce chicken prices immediately after an inspection by the Selangor Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) following the sharp increase in chicken prices in the market.

Selangor KPDNHEP director Muhammad Zikril Azan Abdullah said following the inspection by his team from Monday (Sept 13) until yesterday, six other premises agreed conditionally to reduce chicken prices if suppliers could sell to them at lower wholesale prices.

“The results of the inspection found that chicken traders around Shah Alam cooperated well to review and reduce the selling price,” he said in a statement today.

He said the price movement situation which showed an increase was the basis for his team to carry out the inspection.

“Therefore, the issuance of Product Information Verification Notice (NPMB) under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 can be implemented on chicken producers, wholesalers and retailers to obtain detailed information that contributed to the increase in chicken prices in the market.

“Until yesterday, only two such notices have been issued to traders for the purpose of obtaining detailed information,” he said.

Muhammad Zikril Azan said his team also held an engagement session with the poultry industry around Selangor to discuss and seek cooperation on the price of the controlled items at the chicken production stage.

“It is to ensure chicken prices are not at a high level so as to avoid price pressure for chicken wholesalers and retailers at this time and, hopefully, to provide a stable situation in the market,” he added.- Bernama