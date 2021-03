MELAKA: Months after closing a land lease deal, a 56-year-old’s durian farm dream was shattered after being duped by a social media ad.

Melaka police contingent headquarters (IPK) Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) chief, Supt E. Sundra Rajan, said the victim, a grower in Jementah, Johor, responded to a 2.6ha orchard for lease ad in October 2020.

“The victim came to Melaka and met with the suspect before he was brought to see the land (in Tiang Dua, Mukim Ayer Molek). After a discussion, the victim agreed to lease the land for 5 years for RM150,000,” he said in a statement today.

Sundra Rajan added that the victim and suspect had also gone to a commissioner for oaths in Jalan Panjang to sign a contract and pay the suspect RM150,000 in cash.

However, on March 9, the victim’s brother who lives in Melaka, informed that the land did not belong to the suspect.

After realising it was a scam, the victim lodged a police report at the station in Bandar Hilir.

Sundra Rajan said the case will be investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

The police are reminding the public to be wary of land for lease ads on social media and that they can do a phone number check via http://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakanmule or the Check Scammers CCID app. — Bernama