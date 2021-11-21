560 RTD personnel contracted Covid-19 since March last year

KOTA BHARU: A total of 560 personnel of the Road Transport Department (RTD) had contracted Covid-19 from March last year to date.

RTD deputy director-general (Management) Aminurrahim Mohamed said of the total, 29 cases were recorded last year, while the remaining 531 cases occurred this year.

He added over 50 per cent of the infections occurred while personnel was on duty during enforcement operations, including close contacts with customers at the counters while the rest of the cases were recorded after working hours.

“We urge the public to comply with the stipulated standard operating procedures in face-to-face dealings with RTD.

“We encourage people to carry out online transactions and those with symptoms should avoid counter service,” he told reporters after presenting RTD’s death benefit assistance to the next-of-kin of Putrajaya RTD administrative assistance Siti Saraf Ismail at Kampung Karang, Banggu here. today.

Siti Sarah, 25, died due to a cerebral hemorrhage after her wedding day last month.

Elaborating, Aminurrahim said RTD also recorded four deaths due to coronavirus among its personnel and officers, including three of them getting infected at work.

In a related development, he said so far, over 99 per cent of the 8,700 personnel and officers have completed their Covid-19 vaccination.

-Bernama