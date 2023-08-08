56th ASEAN day: Japan ready to share its vast experience with ASEAN for better regional governance

KUALA LUMPUR: Japan is ready to share its vast experience with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in order to elevate and enhance the effectiveness of the regional bloc’s governance.

Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia Katsuhiko Takahashi told Bernama as ASEAN celebrated its 56th year of establishment this year, the regional organisation’s role has become vital and significant and Japan is open to more dialogue and cooperation with all member states.

“ASEAN evolved by inviting new members since its establishment and as a result of the economic growth of each ASEAN country, some forecasts even say that the total gross domestic product of ASEAN will exceed that of Japan around 2030.

“The large size of ASEAN economy and diversity among the member states pose challenges to ASEAN, but by enhancing dialogue and cooperation with partner countries including Japan should help to enhance the effectiveness of ASEAN as a regional organisation.

“To that end, Japan is ready to share its vast experience,” said Takahashi in a statement to Bernama in conjunction with ASEAN 56th Day celebration observed on Aug 8.

Elaborating further, Takahashi pointed out Japan will also continue working together with ASEAN and its member countries to realise the principles of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) adopted by ASEAN leaders in 2019.

The ambassador noted that AOIP shares relevant fundamental principles with Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP), the concept Japan vigorously promotes.

“Principles laid out in AOIP are very important values we need to maintain to address geopolitical challenges that we are now facing, as AOIP emphasizes dialogue and cooperation instead of rivalry.

“Japan will continue working together with ASEAN and its member countries to realise the principles of AOIP while respecting the ASEAN Centrality,” he added.

Japan was the first among ASEAN’s dialogue partners to have issued a joint statement on cooperation on AOIP with ASEAN in 2020.

Japan is one of ASEAN’s Dialogue Partners alongside Australia, Canada, China, Europe Union, India, Korea, New Zealand, Russia, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation, which began in 1973 with the establishment of a Japan-ASEAN forum on synthetic rubber.-Bernama